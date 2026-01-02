QuotesSections
Currencies / ANL
Back to US Stock Market

ANL: Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares

13.28 USD 0.56 (4.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ANL exchange rate has changed by -4.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.07 and at a high of 14.61.

Follow Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ANL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ANL stock price today?

Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock is priced at 13.28 today. It trades within 13.07 - 14.61, yesterday's close was 13.84, and trading volume reached 873. The live price chart of ANL shows these updates.

Does Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock pay dividends?

Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares is currently valued at 13.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 667.63% and USD. View the chart live to track ANL movements.

How to buy ANL stock?

You can buy Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares shares at the current price of 13.28. Orders are usually placed near 13.28 or 13.58, while 873 and -6.54% show market activity. Follow ANL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ANL stock?

Investing in Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares involves considering the yearly range 0.90 - 17.25 and current price 13.28. Many compare 2.15% and 70.04% before placing orders at 13.28 or 13.58. Explore the ANL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares in the past year was 17.25. Within 0.90 - 17.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares (ANL) over the year was 0.90. Comparing it with the current 13.28 and 0.90 - 17.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ANL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ANL stock split?

Adlai Nortye Ltd - American Depositary Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.84, and 667.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
13.07 14.61
Year Range
0.90 17.25
Previous Close
13.84
Open
14.21
Bid
13.28
Ask
13.58
Low
13.07
High
14.61
Volume
873
Daily Change
-4.05%
Month Change
2.15%
6 Months Change
70.04%
Year Change
667.63%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev