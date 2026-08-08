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AMZW: Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF
AMZW exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.74 and at a high of 41.35.
Follow Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMZW stock price today?
Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 40.91 today. It trades within 40.74 - 41.35, yesterday's close was 40.43, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of AMZW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 40.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.07% and USD. View the chart live to track AMZW movements.
How to buy AMZW stock?
You can buy Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 40.91. Orders are usually placed near 40.91 or 41.21, while 16 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow AMZW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMZW stock?
Investing in Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.37 - 51.96 and current price 40.91. Many compare -2.55% and 19.58% before placing orders at 40.91 or 41.21. Explore the AMZW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 51.96. Within 32.37 - 51.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF (AMZW) over the year was 32.37. Comparing it with the current 40.91 and 32.37 - 51.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMZW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMZW stock split?
Roundhill AMZN WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.43, and -14.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.43
- Open
- 40.99
- Bid
- 40.91
- Ask
- 41.21
- Low
- 40.74
- High
- 41.35
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- -2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.58%
- Year Change
- -14.07%