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AMUU: Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares
AMUU exchange rate has changed by -2.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.19 and at a high of 196.12.
Follow Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMUU stock price today?
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 184.81 today. It trades within 180.19 - 196.12, yesterday's close was 189.74, and trading volume reached 256. The live price chart of AMUU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 184.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 326.52% and USD. View the chart live to track AMUU movements.
How to buy AMUU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 184.81. Orders are usually placed near 184.81 or 185.11, while 256 and -5.77% show market activity. Follow AMUU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMUU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 37.95 - 293.65 and current price 184.81. Many compare 6.91% and 359.50% before placing orders at 184.81 or 185.11. Explore the AMUU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 293.65. Within 37.95 - 293.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 189.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (AMUU) over the year was 37.95. Comparing it with the current 184.81 and 37.95 - 293.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMUU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMUU stock split?
Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 189.74, and 326.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 189.74
- Open
- 196.12
- Bid
- 184.81
- Ask
- 185.11
- Low
- 180.19
- High
- 196.12
- Volume
- 256
- Daily Change
- -2.60%
- Month Change
- 6.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 359.50%
- Year Change
- 326.52%