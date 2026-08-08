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AMUN: abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF
AMUN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.00 and at a high of 26.00.
Follow abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMUN stock price today?
abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF stock is priced at 26.00 today. It trades within 26.00 - 26.00, yesterday's close was 26.00, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of AMUN shows these updates.
Does abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF stock pay dividends?
abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF is currently valued at 26.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.19% and USD. View the chart live to track AMUN movements.
How to buy AMUN stock?
You can buy abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF shares at the current price of 26.00. Orders are usually placed near 26.00 or 26.30, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AMUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMUN stock?
Investing in abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.89 - 26.30 and current price 26.00. Many compare 0.08% and -0.31% before placing orders at 26.00 or 26.30. Explore the AMUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF in the past year was 26.30. Within 25.89 - 26.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF (AMUN) over the year was 25.89. Comparing it with the current 26.00 and 25.89 - 26.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMUN stock split?
abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.00, and -0.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.00
- Open
- 26.00
- Bid
- 26.00
- Ask
- 26.30
- Low
- 26.00
- High
- 26.00
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.31%
- Year Change
- -0.19%