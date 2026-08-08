- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMDW: Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF
AMDW exchange rate has changed by -2.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.59 and at a high of 88.09.
Follow Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMDW stock price today?
Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 84.90 today. It trades within 83.59 - 88.09, yesterday's close was 86.69, and trading volume reached 150. The live price chart of AMDW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 84.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.81% and USD. View the chart live to track AMDW movements.
How to buy AMDW stock?
You can buy Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 84.90. Orders are usually placed near 84.90 or 85.20, while 150 and -3.62% show market activity. Follow AMDW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMDW stock?
Investing in Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.30 - 115.90 and current price 84.90. Many compare 5.26% and 113.99% before placing orders at 84.90 or 85.20. Explore the AMDW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 115.90. Within 38.30 - 115.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF (AMDW) over the year was 38.30. Comparing it with the current 84.90 and 38.30 - 115.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMDW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMDW stock split?
Roundhill AMD WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.69, and 84.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.69
- Open
- 88.09
- Bid
- 84.90
- Ask
- 85.20
- Low
- 83.59
- High
- 88.09
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- -2.06%
- Month Change
- 5.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 113.99%
- Year Change
- 84.81%