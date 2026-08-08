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ALM: Almonty Industries Inc.
ALM exchange rate has changed by 5.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.07 and at a high of 14.22.
Follow Almonty Industries Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALM stock price today?
Almonty Industries Inc. stock is priced at 14.18 today. It trades within 13.07 - 14.22, yesterday's close was 13.42, and trading volume reached 12474. The live price chart of ALM shows these updates.
Does Almonty Industries Inc. stock pay dividends?
Almonty Industries Inc. is currently valued at 14.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 217.23% and USD. View the chart live to track ALM movements.
How to buy ALM stock?
You can buy Almonty Industries Inc. shares at the current price of 14.18. Orders are usually placed near 14.18 or 14.48, while 12474 and 2.09% show market activity. Follow ALM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALM stock?
Investing in Almonty Industries Inc. involves considering the yearly range 3.98 - 24.41 and current price 14.18. Many compare 26.04% and -26.15% before placing orders at 14.18 or 14.48. Explore the ALM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Almonty Industries Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Almonty Industries Inc. in the past year was 24.41. Within 3.98 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Almonty Industries Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Almonty Industries Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) over the year was 3.98. Comparing it with the current 14.18 and 3.98 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALM stock split?
Almonty Industries Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.42, and 217.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.42
- Open
- 13.89
- Bid
- 14.18
- Ask
- 14.48
- Low
- 13.07
- High
- 14.22
- Volume
- 12.474 K
- Daily Change
- 5.66%
- Month Change
- 26.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.15%
- Year Change
- 217.23%