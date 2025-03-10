Currencies / ALGS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALGS: Aligos Therapeutics Inc
8.95 USD 0.42 (4.48%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALGS exchange rate has changed by -4.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.90 and at a high of 9.37.
Follow Aligos Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGS News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Does Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) Have the Potential to Rally 737.74% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Sanofi Gets FDA Nod for Wayrilz in Immune Thrombocytopenia
- RCKT Stock Rises as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Danon Disease Study
- Aligos Therapeutics appoints Ramón Polo as head of global regulatory
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 983.24% Upside in Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS): Here's What You Should Know
- Aligos Therapeutics stock gets Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright on HBV drug potential
- Allogene's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus
- Aligos begins dosing in phase 2 HBV drug study
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Kieron Wesson as Vice President, Head of Chemistry Manufacturing Controls (CMC)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Aligos Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Laura Kavanaugh as Vice President, Head of Legal
- Aligos Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
8.90 9.37
Year Range
3.76 46.80
- Previous Close
- 9.37
- Open
- 9.37
- Bid
- 8.95
- Ask
- 9.25
- Low
- 8.90
- High
- 9.37
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- -4.48%
- Month Change
- -12.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.95%
- Year Change
- 5.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev