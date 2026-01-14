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AKTS: Akoustis Technologies Inc
AKTS exchange rate has changed by 2.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.82 and at a high of 24.55.
Follow Akoustis Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- D1
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- MN
AKTS News
- Aktis Oncology, Inc. (AKTS) Presents at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:AKTS) 2026-06-12
- Aktis Oncology: Mini-Proteins With A Targeted Punch (NASDAQ:AKTS)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 74.73% Upside in Aktis (AKTS): Here's What You Should Know
- Aktis Oncology, Inc. (AKTS) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:AKTS) 2026-03-05
- BofA Securities initiates coverage on Akoustis Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Cowen initiates Akoustis Technologies stock with Buy rating
- Akoustis Technologies stock initiated with Overweight rating by JPMorgan
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Mitsui’s $55.6M Berkley Buy Leads the Pack
- Aktis Oncology director Foley buys $4.19 million in shares
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AKTS stock price today?
Akoustis Technologies Inc stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within 23.82 - 24.55, yesterday's close was 23.44, and trading volume reached 482. The live price chart of AKTS shows these updates.
Does Akoustis Technologies Inc stock pay dividends?
Akoustis Technologies Inc is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.63% and USD. View the chart live to track AKTS movements.
How to buy AKTS stock?
You can buy Akoustis Technologies Inc shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 482 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow AKTS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AKTS stock?
Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc involves considering the yearly range 14.72 - 34.18 and current price 24.13. Many compare 9.33% and 20.11% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43. Explore the AKTS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Akoustis Technologies Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Akoustis Technologies Inc in the past year was 34.18. Within 14.72 - 34.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Akoustis Technologies Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Akoustis Technologies Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) over the year was 14.72. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 14.72 - 34.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AKTS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AKTS stock split?
Akoustis Technologies Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.44, and -10.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.44
- Open
- 24.07
- Bid
- 24.13
- Ask
- 24.43
- Low
- 23.82
- High
- 24.55
- Volume
- 482
- Daily Change
- 2.94%
- Month Change
- 9.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.11%
- Year Change
- -10.63%