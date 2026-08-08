- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AKRE: Akre Focus ETF
AKRE exchange rate has changed by 1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.43 and at a high of 59.32.
Follow Akre Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AKRE stock price today?
Akre Focus ETF stock is priced at 58.93 today. It trades within 58.43 - 59.32, yesterday's close was 58.21, and trading volume reached 653. The live price chart of AKRE shows these updates.
Does Akre Focus ETF stock pay dividends?
Akre Focus ETF is currently valued at 58.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.85% and USD. View the chart live to track AKRE movements.
How to buy AKRE stock?
You can buy Akre Focus ETF shares at the current price of 58.93. Orders are usually placed near 58.93 or 59.23, while 653 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow AKRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AKRE stock?
Investing in Akre Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.01 - 68.18 and current price 58.93. Many compare 2.27% and 7.58% before placing orders at 58.93 or 59.23. Explore the AKRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Akre Focus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Akre Focus ETF in the past year was 68.18. Within 51.01 - 68.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Akre Focus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Akre Focus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Akre Focus ETF (AKRE) over the year was 51.01. Comparing it with the current 58.93 and 51.01 - 68.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AKRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AKRE stock split?
Akre Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.21, and -12.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.21
- Open
- 58.58
- Bid
- 58.93
- Ask
- 59.23
- Low
- 58.43
- High
- 59.32
- Volume
- 653
- Daily Change
- 1.24%
- Month Change
- 2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.58%
- Year Change
- -12.85%