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AJUL: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026
AJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.33 and at a high of 30.40.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AJUL stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 stock is priced at 30.40 today. It trades within 30.33 - 30.40, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of AJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 is currently valued at 30.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.69% and USD. View the chart live to track AJUL movements.
How to buy AJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 shares at the current price of 30.40. Orders are usually placed near 30.40 or 30.70, while 70 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow AJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 involves considering the yearly range 28.23 - 30.40 and current price 30.40. Many compare 0.86% and 4.04% before placing orders at 30.40 or 30.70. Explore the AJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 in the past year was 30.40. Within 28.23 - 30.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) over the year was 28.23. Comparing it with the current 30.40 and 28.23 - 30.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AJUL stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 7.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.31
- Open
- 30.39
- Bid
- 30.40
- Ask
- 30.70
- Low
- 30.33
- High
- 30.40
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.04%
- Year Change
- 7.69%