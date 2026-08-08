- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIVC: Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF
AIVC exchange rate has changed by 2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.34 and at a high of 110.89.
Follow Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIVC stock price today?
Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock is priced at 110.89 today. It trades within 110.34 - 110.89, yesterday's close was 108.64, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of AIVC shows these updates.
Does Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF is currently valued at 110.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 53.90% and USD. View the chart live to track AIVC movements.
How to buy AIVC stock?
You can buy Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF shares at the current price of 110.89. Orders are usually placed near 110.89 or 111.19, while 5 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow AIVC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIVC stock?
Investing in Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.23 - 123.29 and current price 110.89. Many compare 8.34% and 54.14% before placing orders at 110.89 or 111.19. Explore the AIVC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF in the past year was 123.29. Within 65.23 - 123.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) over the year was 65.23. Comparing it with the current 110.89 and 65.23 - 123.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIVC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIVC stock split?
Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.64, and 53.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 108.64
- Open
- 110.40
- Bid
- 110.89
- Ask
- 111.19
- Low
- 110.34
- High
- 110.89
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 2.07%
- Month Change
- 8.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.14%
- Year Change
- 53.90%