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AIUP: FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF
AIUP exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.79 and at a high of 29.10.
Follow FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIUP stock price today?
FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock is priced at 29.01 today. It trades within 28.79 - 29.10, yesterday's close was 29.29, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of AIUP shows these updates.
Does FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF is currently valued at 29.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.99% and USD. View the chart live to track AIUP movements.
How to buy AIUP stock?
You can buy FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF shares at the current price of 29.01. Orders are usually placed near 29.01 or 29.31, while 4 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow AIUP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIUP stock?
Investing in FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.63 - 30.34 and current price 29.01. Many compare 1.75% and 18.90% before placing orders at 29.01 or 29.31. Explore the AIUP price chart live with daily changes.
What are FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF in the past year was 30.34. Within 22.63 - 30.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (AIUP) over the year was 22.63. Comparing it with the current 29.01 and 22.63 - 30.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIUP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIUP stock split?
FINQ FIRST U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.29, and 15.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.29
- Open
- 28.79
- Bid
- 29.01
- Ask
- 29.31
- Low
- 28.79
- High
- 29.10
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.90%
- Year Change
- 15.99%