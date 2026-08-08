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AIPO: Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF
AIPO exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.51 and at a high of 30.44.
Follow Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIPO stock price today?
Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 30.14 today. It trades within 29.51 - 30.44, yesterday's close was 29.85, and trading volume reached 1864. The live price chart of AIPO shows these updates.
Does Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 30.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 52.61% and USD. View the chart live to track AIPO movements.
How to buy AIPO stock?
You can buy Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 30.14. Orders are usually placed near 30.14 or 30.44, while 1864 and -0.82% show market activity. Follow AIPO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIPO stock?
Investing in Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.48 - 34.78 and current price 30.14. Many compare 6.28% and 17.32% before placing orders at 30.14 or 30.44. Explore the AIPO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 34.78. Within 19.48 - 34.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO) over the year was 19.48. Comparing it with the current 30.14 and 19.48 - 34.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIPO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIPO stock split?
Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.85, and 52.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.85
- Open
- 30.39
- Bid
- 30.14
- Ask
- 30.44
- Low
- 29.51
- High
- 30.44
- Volume
- 1.864 K
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 6.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.32%
- Year Change
- 52.61%