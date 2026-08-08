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AINT: FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF
AINT exchange rate has changed by 4.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.56 and at a high of 28.56.
Follow FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AINT stock price today?
FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.56 today. It trades within 28.56 - 28.56, yesterday's close was 27.25, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AINT shows these updates.
Does FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.74% and USD. View the chart live to track AINT movements.
How to buy AINT stock?
You can buy FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.56. Orders are usually placed near 28.56 or 28.86, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AINT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AINT stock?
Investing in FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.75 - 33.03 and current price 28.56. Many compare -3.02% and 10.74% before placing orders at 28.56 or 28.86. Explore the AINT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF in the past year was 33.03. Within 23.75 - 33.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF (AINT) over the year was 23.75. Comparing it with the current 28.56 and 23.75 - 33.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AINT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AINT stock split?
FINQ DOLLAR NEUTRAL U.S. Large Cap AI-Managed Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.25, and 10.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.25
- Open
- 28.56
- Bid
- 28.56
- Ask
- 28.86
- Low
- 28.56
- High
- 28.56
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 4.81%
- Month Change
- -3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.74%
- Year Change
- 10.74%