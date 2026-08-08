- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIFD: TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF
AIFD exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.11 and at a high of 52.91.
Follow TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIFD stock price today?
TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF stock is priced at 52.24 today. It trades within 52.11 - 52.91, yesterday's close was 51.81, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of AIFD shows these updates.
Does TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF stock pay dividends?
TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF is currently valued at 52.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.47% and USD. View the chart live to track AIFD movements.
How to buy AIFD stock?
You can buy TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF shares at the current price of 52.24. Orders are usually placed near 52.24 or 52.54, while 19 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow AIFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIFD stock?
Investing in TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.22 - 57.80 and current price 52.24. Many compare 7.49% and 33.81% before placing orders at 52.24 or 52.54. Explore the AIFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF in the past year was 57.80. Within 36.22 - 57.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIFD) over the year was 36.22. Comparing it with the current 52.24 and 36.22 - 57.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIFD stock split?
TCW Artificial Intelligence ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.81, and 33.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.81
- Open
- 52.87
- Bid
- 52.24
- Ask
- 52.54
- Low
- 52.11
- High
- 52.91
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 7.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.81%
- Year Change
- 33.47%