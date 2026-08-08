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AIDX: 20
AIDX exchange rate has changed by 2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.43 and at a high of 0.47.
Follow 20 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AIDX stock price today?
20 stock is priced at 0.46 today. It trades within 0.43 - 0.47, yesterday's close was 0.45, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of AIDX shows these updates.
Does 20 stock pay dividends?
20 is currently valued at 0.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -99.08% and USD. View the chart live to track AIDX movements.
How to buy AIDX stock?
You can buy 20 shares at the current price of 0.46. Orders are usually placed near 0.46 or 0.76, while 35 and 4.55% show market activity. Follow AIDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AIDX stock?
Investing in 20 involves considering the yearly range 0.40 - 50.00 and current price 0.46. Many compare 2.22% and -86.93% before placing orders at 0.46 or 0.76. Explore the AIDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are 20 stock highest prices?
The highest price of 20 in the past year was 50.00. Within 0.40 - 50.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track 20 performance using the live chart.
What are 20 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 20 (AIDX) over the year was 0.40. Comparing it with the current 0.46 and 0.40 - 50.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AIDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AIDX stock split?
20 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.45, and -99.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.45
- Open
- 0.44
- Bid
- 0.46
- Ask
- 0.76
- Low
- 0.43
- High
- 0.47
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 2.22%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -86.93%
- Year Change
- -99.08%