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AGPU: Axe Compute Inc
AGPU exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.30 and at a high of 8.72.
Follow Axe Compute Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGPU stock price today?
Axe Compute Inc stock is priced at 8.40 today. It trades within 8.30 - 8.72, yesterday's close was 8.38, and trading volume reached 263. The live price chart of AGPU shows these updates.
Does Axe Compute Inc stock pay dividends?
Axe Compute Inc is currently valued at 8.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.61% and USD. View the chart live to track AGPU movements.
How to buy AGPU stock?
You can buy Axe Compute Inc shares at the current price of 8.40. Orders are usually placed near 8.40 or 8.70, while 263 and -2.55% show market activity. Follow AGPU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGPU stock?
Investing in Axe Compute Inc involves considering the yearly range 1.04 - 10.86 and current price 8.40. Many compare -0.83% and 349.20% before placing orders at 8.40 or 8.70. Explore the AGPU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Axe Compute Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Axe Compute Inc in the past year was 10.86. Within 1.04 - 10.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Axe Compute Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Axe Compute Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Axe Compute Inc (AGPU) over the year was 1.04. Comparing it with the current 8.40 and 1.04 - 10.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGPU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGPU stock split?
Axe Compute Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.38, and 38.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.38
- Open
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- Low
- 8.30
- High
- 8.72
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- -0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 349.20%
- Year Change
- 38.61%