AGNCZ

25.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AGNCZ exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.36 and at a high of 25.46.

Daily Range
25.36 25.46
Year Range
25.29 25.55
Previous Close
25.42
Open
25.46
Bid
25.41
Ask
25.71
Low
25.36
High
25.46
Volume
52
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
0.04%
6 Months Change
0.04%
Year Change
0.04%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%