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AGMI: Themes Silver Miners ETF
AGMI exchange rate has changed by 6.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.17 and at a high of 72.22.
Follow Themes Silver Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGMI stock price today?
Themes Silver Miners ETF stock is priced at 71.58 today. It trades within 71.17 - 72.22, yesterday's close was 67.29, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of AGMI shows these updates.
Does Themes Silver Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Silver Miners ETF is currently valued at 71.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.87% and USD. View the chart live to track AGMI movements.
How to buy AGMI stock?
You can buy Themes Silver Miners ETF shares at the current price of 71.58. Orders are usually placed near 71.58 or 71.88, while 13 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow AGMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGMI stock?
Investing in Themes Silver Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.68 - 91.80 and current price 71.58. Many compare 19.68% and -20.22% before placing orders at 71.58 or 71.88. Explore the AGMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Silver Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Silver Miners ETF in the past year was 91.80. Within 43.68 - 91.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Silver Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Silver Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Silver Miners ETF (AGMI) over the year was 43.68. Comparing it with the current 71.58 and 43.68 - 91.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGMI stock split?
Themes Silver Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.29, and 63.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.29
- Open
- 71.17
- Bid
- 71.58
- Ask
- 71.88
- Low
- 71.17
- High
- 72.22
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 6.38%
- Month Change
- 19.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.22%
- Year Change
- 63.87%