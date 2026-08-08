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AGMB: AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one
AGMB exchange rate has changed by 7.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.15 and at a high of 14.50.
Follow AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGMB stock price today?
AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one stock is priced at 14.50 today. It trades within 13.15 - 14.50, yesterday's close was 13.50, and trading volume reached 279. The live price chart of AGMB shows these updates.
Does AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one stock pay dividends?
AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one is currently valued at 14.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.36% and USD. View the chart live to track AGMB movements.
How to buy AGMB stock?
You can buy AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one shares at the current price of 14.50. Orders are usually placed near 14.50 or 14.80, while 279 and 6.46% show market activity. Follow AGMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGMB stock?
Investing in AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one involves considering the yearly range 8.75 - 17.82 and current price 14.50. Many compare 14.81% and -9.38% before placing orders at 14.50 or 14.80. Explore the AGMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one stock highest prices?
The highest price of AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one in the past year was 17.82. Within 8.75 - 17.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one performance using the live chart.
What are AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one (AGMB) over the year was 8.75. Comparing it with the current 14.50 and 8.75 - 17.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGMB stock split?
AgomAb Therapeutics NV - ADRs representing one has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.50, and -1.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.50
- Open
- 13.62
- Bid
- 14.50
- Ask
- 14.80
- Low
- 13.15
- High
- 14.50
- Volume
- 279
- Daily Change
- 7.41%
- Month Change
- 14.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.38%
- Year Change
- -1.36%