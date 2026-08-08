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AGIX: KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF
AGIX exchange rate has changed by 2.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.83 and at a high of 45.41.
Follow KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGIX stock price today?
KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF stock is priced at 45.34 today. It trades within 44.83 - 45.41, yesterday's close was 44.14, and trading volume reached 302. The live price chart of AGIX shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF is currently valued at 45.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 36.36% and USD. View the chart live to track AGIX movements.
How to buy AGIX stock?
You can buy KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF shares at the current price of 45.34. Orders are usually placed near 45.34 or 45.64, while 302 and 0.82% show market activity. Follow AGIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGIX stock?
Investing in KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.89 - 49.67 and current price 45.34. Many compare 7.34% and 34.38% before placing orders at 45.34 or 45.64. Explore the AGIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF in the past year was 49.67. Within 30.89 - 49.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AGIX) over the year was 30.89. Comparing it with the current 45.34 and 30.89 - 49.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGIX stock split?
KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.14, and 36.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.14
- Open
- 44.97
- Bid
- 45.34
- Ask
- 45.64
- Low
- 44.83
- High
- 45.41
- Volume
- 302
- Daily Change
- 2.72%
- Month Change
- 7.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.38%
- Year Change
- 36.36%