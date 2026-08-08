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AGIQ: Sofi Agentic AI ETF
AGIQ exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.95 and at a high of 25.21.
Follow Sofi Agentic AI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGIQ stock price today?
Sofi Agentic AI ETF stock is priced at 25.19 today. It trades within 24.95 - 25.21, yesterday's close was 24.63, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of AGIQ shows these updates.
Does Sofi Agentic AI ETF stock pay dividends?
Sofi Agentic AI ETF is currently valued at 25.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.95% and USD. View the chart live to track AGIQ movements.
How to buy AGIQ stock?
You can buy Sofi Agentic AI ETF shares at the current price of 25.19. Orders are usually placed near 25.19 or 25.49, while 13 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow AGIQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGIQ stock?
Investing in Sofi Agentic AI ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 25.71 and current price 25.19. Many compare 5.09% and 18.04% before placing orders at 25.19 or 25.49. Explore the AGIQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sofi Agentic AI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sofi Agentic AI ETF in the past year was 25.71. Within 19.37 - 25.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sofi Agentic AI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sofi Agentic AI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sofi Agentic AI ETF (AGIQ) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 25.19 and 19.37 - 25.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGIQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGIQ stock split?
Sofi Agentic AI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.63, and 25.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.63
- Open
- 25.08
- Bid
- 25.19
- Ask
- 25.49
- Low
- 24.95
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 2.27%
- Month Change
- 5.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.04%
- Year Change
- 25.95%