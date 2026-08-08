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AGIG: Abundia Global Impact Group Inc
AGIG exchange rate has changed by -9.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.83 and at a high of 0.92.
Follow Abundia Global Impact Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGIG stock price today?
Abundia Global Impact Group Inc stock is priced at 0.83 today. It trades within 0.83 - 0.92, yesterday's close was 0.92, and trading volume reached 174. The live price chart of AGIG shows these updates.
Does Abundia Global Impact Group Inc stock pay dividends?
Abundia Global Impact Group Inc is currently valued at 0.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.10% and USD. View the chart live to track AGIG movements.
How to buy AGIG stock?
You can buy Abundia Global Impact Group Inc shares at the current price of 0.83. Orders are usually placed near 0.83 or 1.13, while 174 and -9.78% show market activity. Follow AGIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGIG stock?
Investing in Abundia Global Impact Group Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.83 - 5.29 and current price 0.83. Many compare -12.63% and -84.30% before placing orders at 0.83 or 1.13. Explore the AGIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abundia Global Impact Group Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abundia Global Impact Group Inc in the past year was 5.29. Within 0.83 - 5.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Abundia Global Impact Group Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Abundia Global Impact Group Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abundia Global Impact Group Inc (AGIG) over the year was 0.83. Comparing it with the current 0.83 and 0.83 - 5.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGIG stock split?
Abundia Global Impact Group Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.92, and -60.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.92
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.83
- Ask
- 1.13
- Low
- 0.83
- High
- 0.92
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- -9.78%
- Month Change
- -12.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -84.30%
- Year Change
- -60.10%