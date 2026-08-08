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AGGS: Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF
AGGS exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.32 and at a high of 40.32.
Follow Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGGS stock price today?
Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock is priced at 40.32 today. It trades within 40.32 - 40.32, yesterday's close was 40.42, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AGGS shows these updates.
Does Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF is currently valued at 40.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.19% and USD. View the chart live to track AGGS movements.
How to buy AGGS stock?
You can buy Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF shares at the current price of 40.32. Orders are usually placed near 40.32 or 40.62, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AGGS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGGS stock?
Investing in Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.25 - 42.14 and current price 40.32. Many compare -0.02% and -2.96% before placing orders at 40.32 or 40.62. Explore the AGGS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the past year was 42.14. Within 40.25 - 42.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (AGGS) over the year was 40.25. Comparing it with the current 40.32 and 40.25 - 42.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGGS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGGS stock split?
Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.42, and -3.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.42
- Open
- 40.32
- Bid
- 40.32
- Ask
- 40.62
- Low
- 40.32
- High
- 40.32
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.96%
- Year Change
- -3.19%