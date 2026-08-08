- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AGGA: EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF
AGGA exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.88 and at a high of 25.04.
Follow EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGGA stock price today?
EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 24.91 today. It trades within 24.88 - 25.04, yesterday's close was 24.87, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of AGGA shows these updates.
Does EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 24.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.89% and USD. View the chart live to track AGGA movements.
How to buy AGGA stock?
You can buy EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.91. Orders are usually placed near 24.91 or 25.21, while 20 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow AGGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGGA stock?
Investing in EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.86 - 25.73 and current price 24.91. Many compare -0.04% and -1.81% before placing orders at 24.91 or 25.21. Explore the AGGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 25.73. Within 24.86 - 25.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (AGGA) over the year was 24.86. Comparing it with the current 24.91 and 24.86 - 25.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGGA stock split?
EA Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.87, and -1.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.87
- Open
- 24.93
- Bid
- 24.91
- Ask
- 25.21
- Low
- 24.88
- High
- 25.04
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.81%
- Year Change
- -1.89%