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AGEM: EGShares GEMS Composite ETF
AGEM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.05 and at a high of 48.66.
Follow EGShares GEMS Composite ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGEM stock price today?
EGShares GEMS Composite ETF stock is priced at 48.11 today. It trades within 48.05 - 48.66, yesterday's close was 48.11, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of AGEM shows these updates.
Does EGShares GEMS Composite ETF stock pay dividends?
EGShares GEMS Composite ETF is currently valued at 48.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.65% and USD. View the chart live to track AGEM movements.
How to buy AGEM stock?
You can buy EGShares GEMS Composite ETF shares at the current price of 48.11. Orders are usually placed near 48.11 or 48.41, while 22 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow AGEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGEM stock?
Investing in EGShares GEMS Composite ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.70 - 51.50 and current price 48.11. Many compare 1.16% and 9.07% before placing orders at 48.11 or 48.41. Explore the AGEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are EGShares GEMS Composite ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EGShares GEMS Composite ETF in the past year was 51.50. Within 34.70 - 51.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track EGShares GEMS Composite ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EGShares GEMS Composite ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EGShares GEMS Composite ETF (AGEM) over the year was 34.70. Comparing it with the current 48.11 and 34.70 - 51.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGEM stock split?
EGShares GEMS Composite ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.11, and 38.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.11
- Open
- 48.66
- Bid
- 48.11
- Ask
- 48.41
- Low
- 48.05
- High
- 48.66
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.07%
- Year Change
- 38.65%