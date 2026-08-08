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AGBK: AGI Inc
AGBK exchange rate has changed by -2.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.07 and at a high of 6.45.
Follow AGI Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGBK stock price today?
AGI Inc stock is priced at 6.20 today. It trades within 6.07 - 6.45, yesterday's close was 6.34, and trading volume reached 1079. The live price chart of AGBK shows these updates.
Does AGI Inc stock pay dividends?
AGI Inc is currently valued at 6.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.69% and USD. View the chart live to track AGBK movements.
How to buy AGBK stock?
You can buy AGI Inc shares at the current price of 6.20. Orders are usually placed near 6.20 or 6.50, while 1079 and -3.88% show market activity. Follow AGBK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGBK stock?
Investing in AGI Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.07 - 12.19 and current price 6.20. Many compare -13.77% and -45.95% before placing orders at 6.20 or 6.50. Explore the AGBK price chart live with daily changes.
What are AGI Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of AGI Inc in the past year was 12.19. Within 6.07 - 12.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGI Inc performance using the live chart.
What are AGI Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AGI Inc (AGBK) over the year was 6.07. Comparing it with the current 6.20 and 6.07 - 12.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGBK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGBK stock split?
AGI Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.34, and -43.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.34
- Open
- 6.45
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Low
- 6.07
- High
- 6.45
- Volume
- 1.079 K
- Daily Change
- -2.21%
- Month Change
- -13.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.95%
- Year Change
- -43.69%