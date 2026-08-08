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AFOS: ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF
AFOS exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.85 and at a high of 45.39.
Follow ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AFOS stock price today?
ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF stock is priced at 45.35 today. It trades within 44.85 - 45.39, yesterday's close was 45.06, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of AFOS shows these updates.
Does ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF is currently valued at 45.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 61.27% and USD. View the chart live to track AFOS movements.
How to buy AFOS stock?
You can buy ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 45.35. Orders are usually placed near 45.35 or 45.65, while 13 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow AFOS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AFOS stock?
Investing in ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.10 - 48.00 and current price 45.35. Many compare 3.19% and 19.15% before placing orders at 45.35 or 45.65. Explore the AFOS price chart live with daily changes.
What are ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF in the past year was 48.00. Within 28.10 - 48.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF (AFOS) over the year was 28.10. Comparing it with the current 45.35 and 28.10 - 48.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AFOS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AFOS stock split?
ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.06, and 61.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.06
- Open
- 45.29
- Bid
- 45.35
- Ask
- 45.65
- Low
- 44.85
- High
- 45.39
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.15%
- Year Change
- 61.27%