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AERO: Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V.
AERO exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.18 and at a high of 16.24.
Follow Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AERO stock price today?
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. stock is priced at 15.81 today. It trades within 15.18 - 16.24, yesterday's close was 15.64, and trading volume reached 363. The live price chart of AERO shows these updates.
Does Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. stock pay dividends?
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. is currently valued at 15.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.74% and USD. View the chart live to track AERO movements.
How to buy AERO stock?
You can buy Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. shares at the current price of 15.81. Orders are usually placed near 15.81 or 16.11, while 363 and 4.15% show market activity. Follow AERO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AERO stock?
Investing in Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. involves considering the yearly range 12.27 - 23.05 and current price 15.81. Many compare 0.19% and -14.68% before placing orders at 15.81 or 16.11. Explore the AERO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. in the past year was 23.05. Within 12.27 - 23.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. performance using the live chart.
What are Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. (AERO) over the year was 12.27. Comparing it with the current 15.81 and 12.27 - 23.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AERO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AERO stock split?
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. De C.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.64, and -17.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.64
- Open
- 15.18
- Bid
- 15.81
- Ask
- 16.11
- Low
- 15.18
- High
- 16.24
- Volume
- 363
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.68%
- Year Change
- -17.74%