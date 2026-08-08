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AEMS: Anfield Enhanced Market ETF
AEMS exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.28 and at a high of 2.38.
Follow Anfield Enhanced Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AEMS stock price today?
Anfield Enhanced Market ETF stock is priced at 2.35 today. It trades within 2.28 - 2.38, yesterday's close was 2.30, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of AEMS shows these updates.
Does Anfield Enhanced Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Anfield Enhanced Market ETF is currently valued at 2.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.36% and USD. View the chart live to track AEMS movements.
How to buy AEMS stock?
You can buy Anfield Enhanced Market ETF shares at the current price of 2.35. Orders are usually placed near 2.35 or 2.65, while 43 and 3.07% show market activity. Follow AEMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AEMS stock?
Investing in Anfield Enhanced Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.26 - 12.12 and current price 2.35. Many compare -80.58% and -78.04% before placing orders at 2.35 or 2.65. Explore the AEMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Anfield Enhanced Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Anfield Enhanced Market ETF in the past year was 12.12. Within 2.26 - 12.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Anfield Enhanced Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Anfield Enhanced Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Anfield Enhanced Market ETF (AEMS) over the year was 2.26. Comparing it with the current 2.35 and 2.26 - 12.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AEMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AEMS stock split?
Anfield Enhanced Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.30, and -76.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.30
- Open
- 2.28
- Bid
- 2.35
- Ask
- 2.65
- Low
- 2.28
- High
- 2.38
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 2.17%
- Month Change
- -80.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -78.04%
- Year Change
- -76.36%