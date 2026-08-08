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AEC: ANFIELD ENERGY INC.
AEC exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.03 and at a high of 4.39.
Follow ANFIELD ENERGY INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AEC stock price today?
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. stock is priced at 4.13 today. It trades within 4.03 - 4.39, yesterday's close was 4.11, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of AEC shows these updates.
Does ANFIELD ENERGY INC. stock pay dividends?
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. is currently valued at 4.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.14% and USD. View the chart live to track AEC movements.
How to buy AEC stock?
You can buy ANFIELD ENERGY INC. shares at the current price of 4.13. Orders are usually placed near 4.13 or 4.43, while 120 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow AEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AEC stock?
Investing in ANFIELD ENERGY INC. involves considering the yearly range 3.66 - 12.49 and current price 4.13. Many compare 7.55% and -37.99% before placing orders at 4.13 or 4.43. Explore the AEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ANFIELD ENERGY INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ANFIELD ENERGY INC. in the past year was 12.49. Within 3.66 - 12.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track ANFIELD ENERGY INC. performance using the live chart.
What are ANFIELD ENERGY INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ANFIELD ENERGY INC. (AEC) over the year was 3.66. Comparing it with the current 4.13 and 3.66 - 12.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AEC stock split?
ANFIELD ENERGY INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.11, and -40.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.11
- Open
- 4.11
- Bid
- 4.13
- Ask
- 4.43
- Low
- 4.03
- High
- 4.39
- Volume
- 120
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 7.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -37.99%
- Year Change
- -40.14%