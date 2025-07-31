Currencies / ACIO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACIO: Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF
43.26 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACIO exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.13 and at a high of 43.26.
Follow Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
43.13 43.26
Year Range
35.83 43.26
- Previous Close
- 43.22
- Open
- 43.24
- Bid
- 43.26
- Ask
- 43.56
- Low
- 43.13
- High
- 43.26
- Volume
- 123
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.10%
- Year Change
- 8.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev