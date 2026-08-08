- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ACH: Accendra Health Inc
ACH exchange rate has changed by -5.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.75 and at a high of 3.22.
Follow Accendra Health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ACH stock price today?
Accendra Health Inc stock is priced at 2.76 today. It trades within 2.75 - 3.22, yesterday's close was 2.93, and trading volume reached 1645. The live price chart of ACH shows these updates.
Does Accendra Health Inc stock pay dividends?
Accendra Health Inc is currently valued at 2.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.78% and USD. View the chart live to track ACH movements.
How to buy ACH stock?
You can buy Accendra Health Inc shares at the current price of 2.76. Orders are usually placed near 2.76 or 3.06, while 1645 and -6.76% show market activity. Follow ACH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ACH stock?
Investing in Accendra Health Inc involves considering the yearly range 1.84 - 4.69 and current price 2.76. Many compare -12.10% and 16.95% before placing orders at 2.76 or 3.06. Explore the ACH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Accendra Health Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Accendra Health Inc in the past year was 4.69. Within 1.84 - 4.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Accendra Health Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Accendra Health Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Accendra Health Inc (ACH) over the year was 1.84. Comparing it with the current 2.76 and 1.84 - 4.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ACH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ACH stock split?
Accendra Health Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.93, and -1.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.93
- Open
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.76
- Ask
- 3.06
- Low
- 2.75
- High
- 3.22
- Volume
- 1.645 K
- Daily Change
- -5.80%
- Month Change
- -12.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.95%
- Year Change
- -1.78%