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ACCL: Acco Group Holdings Ltd
ACCL exchange rate has changed by 1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.86 and at a high of 2.97.
Follow Acco Group Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ACCL stock price today?
Acco Group Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 2.89 today. It trades within 2.86 - 2.97, yesterday's close was 2.84, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of ACCL shows these updates.
Does Acco Group Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Acco Group Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 2.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.64% and USD. View the chart live to track ACCL movements.
How to buy ACCL stock?
You can buy Acco Group Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 2.89. Orders are usually placed near 2.89 or 3.19, while 31 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow ACCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ACCL stock?
Investing in Acco Group Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.23 - 5.00 and current price 2.89. Many compare 28.44% and 122.29% before placing orders at 2.89 or 3.19. Explore the ACCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Acco Group Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Acco Group Holdings Ltd in the past year was 5.00. Within 1.23 - 5.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Acco Group Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Acco Group Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL) over the year was 1.23. Comparing it with the current 2.89 and 1.23 - 5.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ACCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ACCL stock split?
Acco Group Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.84, and -28.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.84
- Open
- 2.87
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Low
- 2.86
- High
- 2.97
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 1.76%
- Month Change
- 28.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.29%
- Year Change
- -28.64%