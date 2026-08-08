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ABX: Abacus Global Management Inc Class A
ABX exchange rate has changed by -8.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.50 and at a high of 10.46.
Follow Abacus Global Management Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABX stock price today?
Abacus Global Management Inc Class A stock is priced at 9.50 today. It trades within 9.50 - 10.46, yesterday's close was 10.43, and trading volume reached 1237. The live price chart of ABX shows these updates.
Does Abacus Global Management Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
Abacus Global Management Inc Class A is currently valued at 9.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.11% and USD. View the chart live to track ABX movements.
How to buy ABX stock?
You can buy Abacus Global Management Inc Class A shares at the current price of 9.50. Orders are usually placed near 9.50 or 9.80, while 1237 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow ABX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABX stock?
Investing in Abacus Global Management Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 7.17 - 12.44 and current price 9.50. Many compare -9.44% and 5.44% before placing orders at 9.50 or 9.80. Explore the ABX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abacus Global Management Inc Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abacus Global Management Inc Class A in the past year was 12.44. Within 7.17 - 12.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Abacus Global Management Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Abacus Global Management Inc Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abacus Global Management Inc Class A (ABX) over the year was 7.17. Comparing it with the current 9.50 and 7.17 - 12.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABX stock split?
Abacus Global Management Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.43, and 11.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.43
- Open
- 9.59
- Bid
- 9.50
- Ask
- 9.80
- Low
- 9.50
- High
- 10.46
- Volume
- 1.237 K
- Daily Change
- -8.92%
- Month Change
- -9.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.44%
- Year Change
- 11.11%