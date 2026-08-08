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ABVE: Above Food Ingredients Inc.
ABVE exchange rate has changed by -81.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.10 and at a high of 0.56.
Follow Above Food Ingredients Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABVE stock price today?
Above Food Ingredients Inc. stock is priced at 0.11 today. It trades within 0.10 - 0.56, yesterday's close was 0.59, and trading volume reached 28500. The live price chart of ABVE shows these updates.
Does Above Food Ingredients Inc. stock pay dividends?
Above Food Ingredients Inc. is currently valued at 0.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -90.09% and USD. View the chart live to track ABVE movements.
How to buy ABVE stock?
You can buy Above Food Ingredients Inc. shares at the current price of 0.11. Orders are usually placed near 0.11 or 0.41, while 28500 and -80.36% show market activity. Follow ABVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABVE stock?
Investing in Above Food Ingredients Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.10 - 6.56 and current price 0.11. Many compare -80.36% and -93.41% before placing orders at 0.11 or 0.41. Explore the ABVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Above Food Ingredients Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Above Food Ingredients Inc. in the past year was 6.56. Within 0.10 - 6.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Above Food Ingredients Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Above Food Ingredients Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) over the year was 0.10. Comparing it with the current 0.11 and 0.10 - 6.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABVE stock split?
Above Food Ingredients Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.59, and -90.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.59
- Open
- 0.56
- Bid
- 0.11
- Ask
- 0.41
- Low
- 0.10
- High
- 0.56
- Volume
- 28.500 K
- Daily Change
- -81.36%
- Month Change
- -80.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -93.41%
- Year Change
- -90.09%