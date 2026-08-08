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ABIG: Argent Large Cap ETF
ABIG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.19 and at a high of 36.19.
Follow Argent Large Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABIG stock price today?
Argent Large Cap ETF stock is priced at 36.19 today. It trades within 36.19 - 36.19, yesterday's close was 36.19, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ABIG shows these updates.
Does Argent Large Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Argent Large Cap ETF is currently valued at 36.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.04% and USD. View the chart live to track ABIG movements.
How to buy ABIG stock?
You can buy Argent Large Cap ETF shares at the current price of 36.19. Orders are usually placed near 36.19 or 36.49, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ABIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABIG stock?
Investing in Argent Large Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.39 - 36.48 and current price 36.19. Many compare -0.79% and 17.23% before placing orders at 36.19 or 36.49. Explore the ABIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Argent Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Argent Large Cap ETF in the past year was 36.48. Within 28.39 - 36.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Argent Large Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Argent Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Argent Large Cap ETF (ABIG) over the year was 28.39. Comparing it with the current 36.19 and 28.39 - 36.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABIG stock split?
Argent Large Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.19, and 18.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.19
- Open
- 36.19
- Bid
- 36.19
- Ask
- 36.49
- Low
- 36.19
- High
- 36.19
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.23%
- Year Change
- 18.04%