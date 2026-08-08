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ABFL: Abacus FCF Leaders ETF
ABFL exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.42 and at a high of 83.60.
Follow Abacus FCF Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ABFL stock price today?
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock is priced at 83.44 today. It trades within 83.42 - 83.60, yesterday's close was 83.37, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of ABFL shows these updates.
Does Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF is currently valued at 83.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.44% and USD. View the chart live to track ABFL movements.
How to buy ABFL stock?
You can buy Abacus FCF Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 83.44. Orders are usually placed near 83.44 or 83.74, while 8 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow ABFL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABFL stock?
Investing in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.92 - 86.01 and current price 83.44. Many compare 2.67% and 14.65% before placing orders at 83.44 or 83.74. Explore the ABFL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the past year was 86.01. Within 63.92 - 86.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Abacus FCF Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Abacus FCF Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) over the year was 63.92. Comparing it with the current 83.44 and 63.92 - 86.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABFL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABFL stock split?
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.37, and 19.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.37
- Open
- 83.48
- Bid
- 83.44
- Ask
- 83.74
- Low
- 83.42
- High
- 83.60
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.65%
- Year Change
- 19.44%