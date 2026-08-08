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AAVM: Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF
AAVM exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.24 and at a high of 34.33.
Follow Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAVM stock price today?
Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF stock is priced at 34.24 today. It trades within 34.24 - 34.33, yesterday's close was 34.38, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of AAVM shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF is currently valued at 34.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.92% and USD. View the chart live to track AAVM movements.
How to buy AAVM stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF shares at the current price of 34.24. Orders are usually placed near 34.24 or 34.54, while 10 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow AAVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAVM stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 34.85 and current price 34.24. Many compare 2.48% and 2.06% before placing orders at 34.24 or 34.54. Explore the AAVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF in the past year was 34.85. Within 27.41 - 34.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF (AAVM) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 34.24 and 27.41 - 34.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAVM stock split?
Alpha Architect Global Factor Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.38, and 24.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.38
- Open
- 34.33
- Bid
- 34.24
- Ask
- 34.54
- Low
- 34.24
- High
- 34.33
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.06%
- Year Change
- 24.92%