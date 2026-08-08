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AAUS: Alpha Architect US Equity ETF
AAUS exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.88 and at a high of 62.01.
Follow Alpha Architect US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAUS stock price today?
Alpha Architect US Equity ETF stock is priced at 61.88 today. It trades within 61.88 - 62.01, yesterday's close was 61.61, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of AAUS shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect US Equity ETF is currently valued at 61.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.07% and USD. View the chart live to track AAUS movements.
How to buy AAUS stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 61.88. Orders are usually placed near 61.88 or 62.18, while 3 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow AAUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAUS stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.34 - 62.28 and current price 61.88. Many compare 2.88% and 13.68% before placing orders at 61.88 or 62.18. Explore the AAUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect US Equity ETF in the past year was 62.28. Within 52.34 - 62.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect US Equity ETF (AAUS) over the year was 52.34. Comparing it with the current 61.88 and 52.34 - 62.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAUS stock split?
Alpha Architect US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.61, and 18.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.61
- Open
- 62.01
- Bid
- 61.88
- Ask
- 62.18
- Low
- 61.88
- High
- 62.01
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.68%
- Year Change
- 18.07%