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AAUM: Tema Alternative Asset Managers
AAUM exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.1900 and at a high of 21.1900.
Follow Tema Alternative Asset Managers dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAUM stock price today?
Tema Alternative Asset Managers stock is priced at 21.1900 today. It trades within 21.1900 - 21.1900, yesterday's close was 21.3400, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AAUM shows these updates.
Does Tema Alternative Asset Managers stock pay dividends?
Tema Alternative Asset Managers is currently valued at 21.1900. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.51% and USD. View the chart live to track AAUM movements.
How to buy AAUM stock?
You can buy Tema Alternative Asset Managers shares at the current price of 21.1900. Orders are usually placed near 21.1900 or 21.1930, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AAUM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAUM stock?
Investing in Tema Alternative Asset Managers involves considering the yearly range 18.5900 - 25.5499 and current price 21.1900. Many compare 6.38% and -12.04% before placing orders at 21.1900 or 21.1930. Explore the AAUM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tema Alternative Asset Managers stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tema Alternative Asset Managers in the past year was 25.5499. Within 18.5900 - 25.5499, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.3400 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tema Alternative Asset Managers performance using the live chart.
What are Tema Alternative Asset Managers stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tema Alternative Asset Managers (AAUM) over the year was 18.5900. Comparing it with the current 21.1900 and 18.5900 - 25.5499 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAUM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAUM stock split?
Tema Alternative Asset Managers has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.3400, and -13.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.3400
- Open
- 21.1900
- Bid
- 21.1900
- Ask
- 21.1930
- Low
- 21.1900
- High
- 21.1900
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- 6.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.04%
- Year Change
- -13.51%