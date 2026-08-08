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AAUC: Allied Gold Corp
AAUC exchange rate has changed by 5.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.08 and at a high of 22.65.
Follow Allied Gold Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAUC stock price today?
Allied Gold Corp stock is priced at 21.84 today. It trades within 21.08 - 22.65, yesterday's close was 20.67, and trading volume reached 2785. The live price chart of AAUC shows these updates.
Does Allied Gold Corp stock pay dividends?
Allied Gold Corp is currently valued at 21.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 56.78% and USD. View the chart live to track AAUC movements.
How to buy AAUC stock?
You can buy Allied Gold Corp shares at the current price of 21.84. Orders are usually placed near 21.84 or 22.14, while 2785 and 1.49% show market activity. Follow AAUC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAUC stock?
Investing in Allied Gold Corp involves considering the yearly range 13.82 - 32.20 and current price 21.84. Many compare 19.61% and -30.61% before placing orders at 21.84 or 22.14. Explore the AAUC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Allied Gold Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Allied Gold Corp in the past year was 32.20. Within 13.82 - 32.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Allied Gold Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Allied Gold Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Allied Gold Corp (AAUC) over the year was 13.82. Comparing it with the current 21.84 and 13.82 - 32.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAUC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAUC stock split?
Allied Gold Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.67, and 56.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.67
- Open
- 21.52
- Bid
- 21.84
- Ask
- 22.14
- Low
- 21.08
- High
- 22.65
- Volume
- 2.785 K
- Daily Change
- 5.66%
- Month Change
- 19.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.61%
- Year Change
- 56.78%