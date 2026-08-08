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AAPW: Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF
AAPW exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.45 and at a high of 39.72.
Follow Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAPW stock price today?
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 39.57 today. It trades within 39.45 - 39.72, yesterday's close was 39.40, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of AAPW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 39.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.54% and USD. View the chart live to track AAPW movements.
How to buy AAPW stock?
You can buy Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 39.57. Orders are usually placed near 39.57 or 39.87, while 5 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow AAPW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAPW stock?
Investing in Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.29 - 44.65 and current price 39.57. Many compare 2.65% and 9.13% before placing orders at 39.57 or 39.87. Explore the AAPW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 44.65. Within 33.29 - 44.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) over the year was 33.29. Comparing it with the current 39.57 and 33.29 - 44.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAPW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAPW stock split?
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.40, and 6.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.40
- Open
- 39.46
- Bid
- 39.57
- Ask
- 39.87
- Low
- 39.45
- High
- 39.72
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.13%
- Year Change
- 6.54%