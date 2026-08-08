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AAPR: Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026
AAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.74 and at a high of 29.76.
Follow Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAPR stock price today?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 stock is priced at 29.76 today. It trades within 29.74 - 29.76, yesterday's close was 29.69, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of AAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 is currently valued at 29.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.87% and USD. View the chart live to track AAPR movements.
How to buy AAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 shares at the current price of 29.76. Orders are usually placed near 29.76 or 30.06, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow AAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 involves considering the yearly range 27.59 - 29.76 and current price 29.76. Many compare 0.57% and 3.95% before placing orders at 29.76 or 30.06. Explore the AAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 in the past year was 29.76. Within 27.59 - 29.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 (AAPR) over the year was 27.59. Comparing it with the current 29.76 and 27.59 - 29.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAPR stock split?
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To April 2026 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.69, and 7.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.69
- Open
- 29.74
- Bid
- 29.76
- Ask
- 30.06
- Low
- 29.74
- High
- 29.76
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.95%
- Year Change
- 7.87%