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AAEQ: Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF
AAEQ exchange rate has changed by 1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.96 and at a high of 54.96.
Follow Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is AAEQ stock price today?
Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF stock is priced at 54.96 today. It trades within 54.96 - 54.96, yesterday's close was 53.99, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AAEQ shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF is currently valued at 54.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.07% and USD. View the chart live to track AAEQ movements.
How to buy AAEQ stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF shares at the current price of 54.96. Orders are usually placed near 54.96 or 55.26, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AAEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AAEQ stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.02 - 54.96 and current price 54.96. Many compare 1.80% and 14.97% before placing orders at 54.96 or 55.26. Explore the AAEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 54.96. Within 45.02 - 54.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF (AAEQ) over the year was 45.02. Comparing it with the current 54.96 and 45.02 - 54.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AAEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AAEQ stock split?
Alpha Architect US Equity 2 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.99, and 10.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.99
- Open
- 54.96
- Bid
- 54.96
- Ask
- 55.26
- Low
- 54.96
- High
- 54.96
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.80%
- Month Change
- 1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.97%
- Year Change
- 10.07%