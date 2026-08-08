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JPN225: Nikkei 225
JPN225 exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64661 and at a high of 66706.
Follow Nikkei 225 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in JPN225 index?
Investing in Nikkei 225 index means analyzing 41696 - 73709 and the current 66273. 57.11% and 165509 also show market performance. Follow JPN225 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the Nikkei 225 today?
The JPN225 index is currently at 66273. It trades within 64661 - 66706, while comparison with 65531 shows the direction. Explore the Nikkei 225 price chart live with daily changes.
What is Nikkei 225 Index highest value ever?
JPN225 index reached 73709 at its peak. Within 41696 - 73709, comparing 66273 and 1.17% helps understand momentum. Track JPN225 performance using the live chart.
What is JPN225 Index lowest value ever?
JPN225 index hit a low of 41696, within 41696 - 73709. Along with 66273 and 14.74%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch Nikkei 225 moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 65531
- Open
- 65504
- Bid
- 66273
- Ask
- 66303
- Low
- 64661
- High
- 66706
- Volume
- 165.509 K
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 4.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.74%
- Year Change
- 57.11%