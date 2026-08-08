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ESP35: IBEX 35
ESP35 price has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 20006.3 EUR and at a high of 20237.4 EUR.
Follow IBEX 35 Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Euro price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How to invest in ESP35 index?
Investing in IBEX 35 index means analyzing 14639.3 - 20283.2 and the current 20137.4. 34.68% and 8295 also show market performance. Follow ESP35 updates on the live chart today.
What is the price of the IBEX 35 today?
The ESP35 index is currently at 20137.4. It trades within 20006.3 - 20237.4, while comparison with 20098.2 shows the direction. Explore the IBEX 35 price chart live with daily changes.
What is IBEX 35 Index highest value ever?
ESP35 index reached 20283.2 at its peak. Within 14639.3 - 20283.2, comparing 20137.4 and 0.19% helps understand momentum. Track ESP35 performance using the live chart.
What is ESP35 Index lowest value ever?
ESP35 index hit a low of 14639.3, within 14639.3 - 20283.2. Along with 20137.4 and 12.00%, it reflects long-term risks. Watch IBEX 35 moves on the chart live for more details.
- Previous Close
- 20098.2
- Open
- 20098.4
- Bid
- 20137.4
- Ask
- 20140.4
- Low
- 20006.3
- High
- 20237.4
- Volume
- 8.295 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.00%
- Year Change
- 34.68%