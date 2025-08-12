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CRVUSD: CurveDAOToken vs USD

0.2100 USD 0.0030 (1.41%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRVUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2090 and at a high of 0.2170.

Follow CurveDAOToken vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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CRVUSD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the market cap of CRVUSD?

CRVUSD market cap is calculated as 0.2100 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -1.41%, -68.47%, and 455 to evaluate trends. Track CRVUSD performance using the live chart.

How much is CurveDAOToken vs USD today?

Today CRVUSD trades at 0.2100. The daily range is 0.2090 - 0.2170, the yearly boundaries are 0.1560 - 1.0450, and trading volume reached 455. See the live chart for CurveDAOToken vs USD.

What was the lowest CRVUSD price?

The lowest CRVUSD price in the past year was 0.1560. This level, within 0.1560 - 1.0450, is compared with 0.2100 and 0.2130 to assess downside risk. Watch CRVUSD moves on the chart live for more details.

Is CurveDAOToken vs USD safe to invest in?

The safety of investing in CRVUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.2090 - 0.2170 and 0.1560 - 1.0450, with -68.47% showing performance and 455 reflecting market interest. Follow CurveDAOToken vs USD updates on the live chart today.

What is the highest CRVUSD has ever been?

CRVUSD reached a peak of 1.0450 within 0.1560 - 1.0450. Investors often compare it with 0.2100 and -1.41% to evaluate resistance. Explore the CRVUSD price chart live with daily changes.

How to invest in CurveDAOToken vs USD?

To invest in CRVUSD, check the current 0.2100, review 3.45% and -44.44%, and watch 0.2100 and 0.2130 before placing orders. Check the CurveDAOToken vs USD price on the live chart.

How to trade CRVUSD?

Trading CRVUSD requires monitoring 0.2090 - 0.2170. Deals are usually placed around 0.2100 and 0.2130, while 455 and -68.47% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track CRVUSD movements.

Daily Range
0.2090 0.2170
Year Range
0.1560 1.0450
Previous Close
0.2130
Open
0.2130
Bid
0.2100
Ask
0.2130
Low
0.2090
High
0.2170
Volume
455
Daily Change
-1.41%
Month Change
3.45%
6 Months Change
-44.44%
Year Change
-68.47%
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