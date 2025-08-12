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CRVUSD: CurveDAOToken vs USD
CRVUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2090 and at a high of 0.2170.
Follow CurveDAOToken vs USD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRVUSD News
- Grayscale Q2 Adjusts Multi-Asset Fund Allocations: Sells UNI, NEAR, Increases BNB and Other Assets
- AI compliance infrastructure company Hadrius completes $27 million financing, led by CRV with participation from Y Combinator and others.
- Curve Opens Call for Teams to Take Over Risk Assessment and Market Monitoring Functions
- Source: Elastic agrees to buy CRV-backed DeductiveAI for up to $85M
- Curve launches Llamalend v2 first on Optimism supported by 250,000 OP token grant
- 1inch releases 'reDeFine Money,' an oral history of DeFi in a limited-edition book
- Verifiable Bitcoin Accounts for Institutional Bitcoin. Your Custody, Your Terms.
- Re Launches Institutional-Grade Reinsurance Yield Products And Points Program On Avalanche
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of CRVUSD?
CRVUSD market cap is calculated as 0.2100 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at -1.41%, -68.47%, and 455 to evaluate trends. Track CRVUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is CurveDAOToken vs USD today?
Today CRVUSD trades at 0.2100. The daily range is 0.2090 - 0.2170, the yearly boundaries are 0.1560 - 1.0450, and trading volume reached 455. See the live chart for CurveDAOToken vs USD.
What was the lowest CRVUSD price?
The lowest CRVUSD price in the past year was 0.1560. This level, within 0.1560 - 1.0450, is compared with 0.2100 and 0.2130 to assess downside risk. Watch CRVUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is CurveDAOToken vs USD safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in CRVUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 0.2090 - 0.2170 and 0.1560 - 1.0450, with -68.47% showing performance and 455 reflecting market interest. Follow CurveDAOToken vs USD updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest CRVUSD has ever been?
CRVUSD reached a peak of 1.0450 within 0.1560 - 1.0450. Investors often compare it with 0.2100 and -1.41% to evaluate resistance. Explore the CRVUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in CurveDAOToken vs USD?
To invest in CRVUSD, check the current 0.2100, review 3.45% and -44.44%, and watch 0.2100 and 0.2130 before placing orders. Check the CurveDAOToken vs USD price on the live chart.
How to trade CRVUSD?
Trading CRVUSD requires monitoring 0.2090 - 0.2170. Deals are usually placed around 0.2100 and 0.2130, while 455 and -68.47% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track CRVUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 0.2130
- Open
- 0.2130
- Bid
- 0.2100
- Ask
- 0.2130
- Low
- 0.2090
- High
- 0.2170
- Volume
- 455
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- 3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.44%
- Year Change
- -68.47%