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CKEUSD: PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar
CKEUSD exchange rate has changed by 8.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.3900 and at a high of 1.4500.
Follow PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the market cap of CKEUSD?
CKEUSD market cap is calculated as 1.4500 multiplied by circulating supply. Investors also look at 4.32%, 27.19%, and 183 to evaluate trends. Track CKEUSD performance using the live chart.
How much is PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar today?
Today CKEUSD trades at 1.4500. The daily range is 1.3900 - 1.4500, the yearly boundaries are 1.0300 - 5.2300, and trading volume reached 183. See the live chart for PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar.
What was the lowest CKEUSD price?
The lowest CKEUSD price in the past year was 1.0300. This level, within 1.0300 - 5.2300, is compared with 1.4500 and 1.3400 to assess downside risk. Watch CKEUSD moves on the chart live for more details.
Is PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar safe to invest in?
The safety of investing in CKEUSD depends on its volatility. It moves within 1.3900 - 1.4500 and 1.0300 - 5.2300, with 27.19% showing performance and 183 reflecting market interest. Follow PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar updates on the live chart today.
What is the highest CKEUSD has ever been?
CKEUSD reached a peak of 5.2300 within 1.0300 - 5.2300. Investors often compare it with 1.4500 and 4.32% to evaluate resistance. Explore the CKEUSD price chart live with daily changes.
How to invest in PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar?
To invest in CKEUSD, check the current 1.4500, review 5.07% and -68.48%, and watch 1.4500 and 1.4530 before placing orders. Check the PancakeSwap Token vs US Dollar price on the live chart.
How to trade CKEUSD?
Trading CKEUSD requires monitoring 1.3900 - 1.4500. Deals are usually placed around 1.4500 and 1.4530, while 183 and 27.19% help shape strategy. View the chart live to track CKEUSD movements.
- Previous Close
- 1.3400
- Open
- 1.3900
- Bid
- 1.4500
- Ask
- 1.4530
- Low
- 1.3900
- High
- 1.4500
- Volume
- 183
- Daily Change
- 8.21%
- Month Change
- 5.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -68.48%
- Year Change
- 27.19%