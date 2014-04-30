PZ Supply Demand
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 21 October 2020
- Activations: 20
Stay ahead of the market: predict buying and selling pressure with ease
This indicator analyzes past price action to anticipate buying and selling pressure in the market: it does so by looking back into the past and analyzing price peaks and valleys around the current price. It is a state-of-the-art confirmation indicator.
- Predict buying and selling pressure in the market
- Avoid getting caught in buying selling frenzies
- No settings and no optimization needed
- The indicator works in all timeframes
- Extremely easy to use
Potential supply and demand prices are those at which lots of market participants are likely to be holding their losing positions, hoping to liquidate them at break-even. Thus there is massive activity at these price levels.
- Both supply and demand are quantified as numbers
- If supply is above demand, you can expect selling pressure
- If supply is below demand, you can expect buying pressure
- Look for shorts when supply is above demand
- Look for longs when supply is below demand
Input Parameters
- Range: Volatility multiplier around the current price to search peaks and valleys in the past.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
