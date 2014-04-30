PZ Supply Demand

Stay ahead of the market: predict buying and selling pressure with ease



This indicator analyzes past price action to anticipate buying and selling pressure in the market: it does so by looking back into the past and analyzing price peaks and valleys around the current price. It is a state-of-the-art confirmation indicator.

Predict buying and selling pressure in the market

Avoid getting caught in buying selling frenzies

No settings and no optimization needed

The indicator works in all timeframes

Extremely easy to use

Potential supply and demand prices are those at which lots of market participants are likely to be holding their losing positions, hoping to liquidate them at break-even. Thus there is massive activity at these price levels.

Both supply and demand are quantified as numbers

If supply is above demand, you can expect selling pressure

If supply is below demand, you can expect buying pressure

Look for shorts when supply is above demand

Look for longs when supply is below demand





Input Parameters Range: Volatility multiplier around the current price to search peaks and valleys in the past.







Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.